Police seeking Pueblo man for vehicular homicide in connection to fatal wreck

Makayla Gallegos' mother Amanda Gallegos and son Zayden Gallegos, 4, stand near the intersection of Lehigh Ave., and Pueblo Blvd., on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. The intersection is where Makayla was involved in a car accident that took her life in September.

Police have issued an arrest warrant charging a Pueblo man with vehicular homicide after a September crash left a young woman dead and others injured.

Police are seeking Franky Baca Jr., 21, in connection to the death of Makayla Ellen Gallegos, 23, who was a passenger in a vehicle Baca was driving on Sept. 10 when the four-car wreck occurred.

Details of the investigation have not yet been released by Pueblo police, but Makayla Gallegos' mother, Amanda Gallegos, claimed Baca — who she said was a "friend of a friend" of her daughter's — was driving 89 miles per hour down Lehigh Avenue and collided with oncoming traffic.

Prior to the accident, Gallegos claimed, everyone in Baca's vehicle had been drinking. In a news release announcing the fatal crash, Pueblo police said speed, alcohol and drugs were “all possible factors” being investigated in the collision.

"Why he chose to drive like that, I'm not sure," Gallegos said.

Following the wreck, Makayla Gallegos was taken to a hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Gallegos said the memory of learning of her daughter's death was a "blur."

"I remember needing to get out of the room because I couldn't breathe," she said. "I called my mother, she screamed. I left, they didn't want me to leave, they didn't want me driving, but I drove to my mom's house. The next few days were really a blur. I remember a lot of my daughter's friends showed up.

"She was my only daughter, we were very close," Gallegos said. "She lost her father to a drunk driving accident at the age of five. Now she has her son, he is autistic, he lost his mom and only parent."

Gallegos said Makayla's son, Zayden, still cries for his mother, who she described as being "loved by everybody."

"She was a good soul, she wanted the best for everyone, and most of all for her autistic son," she said.

In addition to being a loving parent, Makayla was preparing to finish school at Pueblo Community College.

"Two days after she passed, I got a letter in the mail saying she had a 4.0 (grade-point average)," Gallegos said. "She was on the dean's list."

Pueblo Police Department Public Information Officer Meagan Chapman told the Chieftain the warrant for Baca's arrest was not issued until December because Pueblo PD was still completing its investigation.

"We have to make sure that we have all the information to build the best case we can," Chapman said. "While we can't give exact details, that involves gathering evidence, seeing if there's video evidence or anything like that, talking to witnesses, talking to victims, things like that. It doesn't happen overnight, or as quickly as the public, or even we want it to."

Baca is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with brown hair and skin. Anyone with information on his whereabouts or information about the crash is asked by Pueblo PD to contact police at 719-553-2502. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (719-542-7867) or visit pueblocrimestoppers.com. Information that leads to a felony arrest could qualify its submitting party for a cash reward.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

