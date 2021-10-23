Police seeking info on Somers bank robbery

Oct. 23—SOMERS — State police are looking for help identifying a suspect in a bank robbery that happened Friday morning.

Police said around 11:45 a.m., they received a notification reporting a robbery at the Webster Bank branch at 637 Main St.

Police said the suspect is a white male, 5-foot-8, 180 pounds, and of a medium build. He was seen driving a gray Nissan Versa.

Police said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who may have information on the suspect or the crime can contact state police at 860-896-3200 or 860-896-3233, or their anonymous tip line at 860-896-3237.

