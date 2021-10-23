Police seeking info on Somers bank robbery

Joseph Villanova, Journal Inquirer, Manchester, Conn.
·1 min read

Oct. 23—SOMERS — State police are looking for help identifying a suspect in a bank robbery that happened Friday morning.

Police said around 11:45 a.m., they received a notification reporting a robbery at the Webster Bank branch at 637 Main St.

Police said the suspect is a white male, 5-foot-8, 180 pounds, and of a medium build. He was seen driving a gray Nissan Versa.

Police said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who may have information on the suspect or the crime can contact state police at 860-896-3200 or 860-896-3233, or their anonymous tip line at 860-896-3237.

Joseph covers East Hartford and South Windsor. He joined the JI in July 2021. Joseph graduated from the University of Connecticut and he is an avid guitarist and coffee enthusiast.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories