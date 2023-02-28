22-month-old girl found safe at hospital, suspects taken into custody after police pursuit

Massachusetts State Police say a 22-month-old girl who was reported missing Monday night was dropped off at Lawrence Hospital and is safe. State Police said the two suspects are in custody after a heavy police chase on I-495.

Police announced a search after they said Emma Buth was in the backseat of a car that was stolen in Lawrence around 8:20 p.m. near the intersection of South Broadway and Kingston Street.

Police said they were searching for a silver 2011 Honda Pilot SUV reportedly with front-end damage.

Police announced that the child had been dropped off at the hospital around 9:50 p.m. Police said the female and male suspects had been taken into custody moments after.

Emma Buth is described as Dominican/Cambodian, 2 ft 10″ tall, approx. 25 pounds. She was last seen in a pink coat with a silver buckle and pink pants with flowers, police said.

Grandmother of 22-month-old girl who was in backseat of stolen Honda Pilot “prayed” for child’s safe return & “thanks God” that her granddaughter is unharmed. She says child’s mother was inside Lawrence barber shop when vehicle stolen #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/g1HohHZ5VB — Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredes) February 28, 2023

Local and State Police units are actively investigating the incident.

There is no further information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

