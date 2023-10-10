Police seeking suspect accused of stealing emotional support dog from Roxbury shopping center

Authorities are asking for the public’s help after the larceny of a small dog from a shopping center last week.

Officers responding to the Marshalls at the Washington Park Mall on October 6 around 12:10 p.m. were approached by a victim who says her grandson’s emotional support dog, Princess, was stolen, according to Boston Police.

The victim says she, her son, and her grandson were shopping in the men’s section of the store at 10:45 a.m., and around 11 a.m., they noticed the dog was no longer with them.

The victim says Princess does not have a leash, collar, or chip yet.

Security footage from the store shows the family searching for the dog at the entrance near the Popeye’s around 11:03 a.m. and at 11:24 a.m., a suspect can allegedly be seen walking out of the store with the pup.

He is described as a light-skinned Black or Hispanic man wearing a black sheisty mask, black hoodie or jacket, black pants, and black and white sneakers carrying a large grey Snipes bag.

The suspect then drives off on a blue motor scooter on Warren Street towards Martin Luther King Boulevard at 11:26 a.m.

Anyone with information about the larceny is asked to contact District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW