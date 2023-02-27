Police seeking suspect who allegedly assaulted, robbed FedEx driver in Manchester

The Manchester Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance to identify a suspect who allegedly assaulted and robbed a FedEx driver on Thursday evening.

Manchester officers responded to a home on Lydall Street just before 5 p.m. on Thursday for a report of package theft. When police arrived, they located a FedEx driver who reported that he was attacked by a man as he approached the home with a package, police said.

The FedEx driver told police the suspect arrived in a vehicle and got out of the passenger side before approaching him. The FedEx driver said he got into a fight with the unarmed suspect and was punched in the head, according to police.

Witnesses reported that the suspect grabbed the package and ran off on foot, police said.

The FedEx driver described the suspect as a man in his 20s and said the vehicle sped off in the direction that the suspect ran. Police said the vehicle is believed to be a grey Acura sedan with a temporary registration plate.

The FedEx driver sustained minor injuries during the incident, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Manchester Police Department at 860-645-5500 or the lead investigator, Officer Lindsay Whitehead, at 860-645-5500 ext. 15356.