Police seeking suspect in fatal shooting of Farmington Hills man

Aug. 13—Authorities are searching for a 43-year-old man considered "armed and dangerous" in connection with a fatal shooting in Farmington Hills early Friday.

Farmington Hills Police Department have identified the suspect as Kevin Curtis Moore.

Police said Moore is believed to be traveling in a dark green 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer with the Michigan license plate: EKS 0786.

Moore is being sought in the death of a 40-year-old Farmington Hills man who was shot around 4 a.m. inside a home in the 35000 block of Concord Lane near 12 Mile and Drake.

Moore is believed to have been involved in a separate, non-fatal shooting in Detroit prior to the Farmington Hills shooting, police said in a press release.

Farmington Hills investigators are coordinating with the Detroit Police Department and other law enforcement partners in an effort to find Moore. He is described at 6-foot-1 and about 200 pounds.

Earlier Friday, police said they were boosting patrols in the neighborhood where the shooting took place but believed that it "was not a random act."

Witnesses told investigators they saw a gray SUV occupied by two unidentified people leave the area before officers arrived, officials said.

Medics transported the wounded man to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Anyone who encounters Moore should call 911. Others with information about the shooting should call Farmington Hills Police at (248) 871-2610.

