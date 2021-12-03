Police seeking a suspect in Friday morning assault in vacant house

Members of the crime lab take power cord into house for lights as they search for evidence in a morning assault.

Battle Creek police are searching for a suspect in an assault that critically injured a man Friday.

Officers found the 51-year-old man unconscious on the main floor of a vacant house at 239 E. Michigan Ave., according to Detective Sgt. Chris Rabbitt.

"He had a significant head injury," Rabbitt said.

The injured man, whose name was not released, was taken to Bronson Battle Creek hospital and then to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo where he remains in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, detectives said Friday afternoon.

Police were called at 3:13 a.m. by a neighbor who said someone was knocking on her door and tapping on her windows. Police arrived and were called by a 41-year-old man who came from a nearby woods and said there was an injured man inside the vacant house.

Officers found the injured man on his back and bleeding from a head injury. They also reported blood was splattered on the walls and ceiling.

Rabbitt said police have been unable to talk to the victim and were waiting for a translator because the other man spoke little English.

Members of the crime lab search for evidence in the room where a man was found badly injured Friday.

Rabbitt said the injured man is from Battle Creek and it appears "he and others were squatting in the vacant house."

Police have interviewed several people who knew the man and said he is known to obtain services from homeless shelters.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 269-966-3322 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Police seek suspect in Friday morning assault in vacant house