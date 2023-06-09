Police seeking suspect of sexual assault and robbery in South Austin

The Austin Police Department is searching for an individual suspected of robbery with a deadly weapon and sexual assault in South Austin on Sunday. Police are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect.

According to a press release, the incident happened in the early morning hours at the Southpark Ranch Apartments parking lot near South First Street and West Slaughter Lane. The victim was walking toward a vehicle and approached by an armed male suspect who threatened, robbed and sexually assaulted the victim before leaving the scene.

During a press conference, police released a sketch of the suspect and asked for the public's assistance in identifying him, offering a reward of up to $1,000 for any information leading to an arrest. Police also said they have a suspect of interest at this time.

The Austin Police Department is searching for an individual suspected of robbery with a deadly weapon and sexual assault in South Austin on Sunday, June 4, 2023.

The suspect is described as an 18-25 year old white or Hispanic male with short black hair and well-kept eyebrows, approximately 185 pounds with a heavy build, ranging from 5'1" to 5'3" tall. Police also said the suspect was last seen wearing a black bandana and a grey shirt covered in miscellaneous letters.

The Austin Police Department is searching for an individual suspected of robbery with a deadly weapon and sexual assault in South Austin on Sunday, June 4, 2023. The suspect was seen wearing a t-shirt like the one picutred.

Those with information on the suspect should contact the Austin Police Department at (512) 974-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by using the website austincrimestoppers.org or calling (51) 472-8477.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin police searching for sexual assault, robbery suspect