Police seeking suspect after shooting inside bar near Merced Regional Airport

Merced police say they are searching for a male who fired shots early Sunday morning during a gathering at the Hangar BBQ, located near the Merced Regional Airport.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Police responded to the scene at 12:13 a.m. to the 26 MacReady Drive. bar and grill, where a dance party was happening for college students.

A fight broke out and the suspect pointed a firearm towards the ceiling and discharged the weapon multiple times, according to a police news release.

The gunfire caused a panic and the crowd quickly dispersed..

The shooter fled the scene and ran north on MacReady Drive.

Police described the shooter as as a young adult male, who was wearing a light gray sweatshirt, and light colored denim jeans.

Anyone with information about the suspect can contact Detective Ray Valadez at (209) 388-7829 or by email at valadezr@cityofmerced.org. Tips are confidential and you can remain anonymous.