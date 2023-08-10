Police seeking suspect who stole thousands of dollars worth of fishing poles from Milford car

Authorities are asking for the public’s help after a plethora of expensive fishing poles were pried from a car early Monday morning.

Milford Police say a hooded suspect with medical gloves and a medical mask took the roof rack off a victim’s vehicle between 3:57 a.m. and 4:05 a.m. in the area of Meade Street.

Allegedly using a crowbar to gain access, the suspect stole three large deep-sea fishing poles and fled on foot down Columbus Avenue. He was last seen wearing Under Armor athletic shoes, possibly dark blue in color.

Officials say the poles are customized and have the victim’s name, “Nuno”, inscribed on them.

The estimated value of each pole is around $4,000.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Milford Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

