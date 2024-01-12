Police seeking suspect who used child’s backpack to put money from armed robbery in Berlin

Police are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station in Berlin early Friday.

Just after midnight, officers responded to the Citgo gas station at 1289 Farmington Ave. on the report of a robbery and learned that a suspect wearing a hooded sweatshirt and face covering reportedly pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded cash, according to the Berlin Police Department.

The suspect had the clerk empty the contents of the cash register into what authorities described as a “unique purple and white children’s backpack,” police said.

The suspect then got into the passenger side of a waiting vehicle before the driver took off heading east on Farmington Avenue.

The police department released photos taken from video surveillance footage of both the suspect and the vehicle used. The suspect was described as a young male “of average height,” and the vehicle involved is believed to be a dark maroon 2010’s Honda Accord with a donut tire on the front passenger side, according to police.

Berlin police are still investigating and have asked for the public’s help.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Officer Claffey at 860-828-7080.