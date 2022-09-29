Police seeking suspect wanted in connection with ‘unprovoked’ assault at Longwood Medical Area

Police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an aggravated assault and battery in Boston’s Longwood Medical and Academic Area.

Boston Police shared several photos of a suspect, who they believe is connected to the assault, leaving the area of Binney Street Monday.

The incident occurred just before 2 p.m. when a suspect, described as a possibly Hispanic male wearing a gray sweatshirt, struck a woman with a blunt object and immediately fled the scene afterward.

According to the victim, the attack with unprovoked.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4275, or, if they wish to remain anonymous, call the department’s CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW