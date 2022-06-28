Police seeking suspects in attempted ATM theft in Bonney Lake

Police are investigating after two suspects unsuccessfully attempted to steal an ATM from a Chase bank in Bonney Lake early Tuesday morning.

Just after 3 a.m., officers with the Bonney Lake Police Department were dispatched to the Chase bank, located along State Route 410 East, after the ATM’s alarm system was activated.

Security officers with the bank reported seeing two suspects, who were wearing masks and dark-colored clothing, on surveillance camera footage, according to police.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found an unoccupied truck that was still running. The truck had a large chain attached to it, which police say was used to pull the ATM from the ground.

Police later determined that the truck was an unreported stolen vehicle from the city of Bonney Lake.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Bonney Lake Police Department at 253-447-3231.

This is an ongoing investigation.

