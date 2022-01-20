Police seeking suspects in Pittsburg mugging

Jan. 20—PITTSBURG, Kan. — Police are seeking two men who assaulted and robbed a man Tuesday in Pittsburg and fled in a white pickup truck.

The robbery took place about 4:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of East 16th Street and was initially reported as a shooting. Officers found a 31-year-old male victim at the scene who had injuries to his face and chest but had not been shot.

A news release issued Wednesday by the Pittsburg Police Department said officers determined that no shots had been fired. The victim reported that he was in a shed behind a residence when two men entered and attacked him. His assailants took his cellphone and cash.

Witnesses reported seeing two men flee in a white Ford F-150 pickup truck.