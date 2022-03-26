Police seeking suspects in University District armed robbery

Detectives with the Seattle Police department are searching for two men who robbed a sandwich shop at gunpoint in the University District.

Surveillance cameras captured footage of the suspects entering the business located in the 4300 block of Roosevelt Way Northeast on March 16.

Footage released by SPD shows one of the men ordering an employee onto the ground at gunpoint as the other grabs a customer and holds a gun to his head.

After stealing cash and cellphones, the suspects fled the store.

Police believe the men may have committed a similar robbery elsewhere in King County.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact investigators at 206-684-5537 or 206-233-5000.