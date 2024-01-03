Police seeking theft subject

Jan. 3—JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Police Department is seeking a man who allegedly stole a money bag as a person was attempting to make a deposit at a West Jefferson Street bank on Tuesday morning, according to a press release posted on the department's Facebook page.

"No one was injured during the incident. The male suspect left the area running toward the northwest. The male suspect was described as over six foot tall, wearing a gray jacket, yellow gloves and a yellow face covering," said Jefferson Deputy Chief of Police Joseph Schor.

Schor said the police were on the scene within seconds of the call at 9:30 a.m. and were assisted by deputies from the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Department and an officer from the Roaming Shores Police Department.

The suspect was last seen running to the northwest of the bank.

"Law enforcement patrolled the area but were unable to locate the suspect," Schor said.

"The Jefferson Village Police Department is investigating the incident and is currently following up on the leads we have received," he said.

Schor said anyone with information about the incident should call the department at 440-576-0020.