Police seeking tips in Lowe's retail theft in southern Berks

Offense: Retail theft

Date and time: May 24 about 2:30 p.m.

Location: Lowe's of Morgantown, Caernarvon Township

Suspects: Two unidentified males

Police synopsis: A male wearing a white T-shirt entered the store and selected a Simpson pressure washer valued at $849. He tried to get a refund for the item. After being declined a refund, he left with the power washer. About 30 minutes later he handed the washer to another male (shown above wearing a blue camouflage shirt) in exchange for some tools and cash. The man in the white shirt left in a black Volvo SUV. The male in the blue camouflage shirt left in a gray Nissan pickup truck.

Anyone with information pertaining to this theft incident or can identify the suspect or suspect vehicle is asked to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Alert. Cash rewards are available up to $10,000 if the tip leads to an arrest. Anonymous tips may be submitted by either calling 1(877) 373-9913, downloading the ALERTBERKS app on your mobile device, or by using your mobile phone to text tips to 847411 and typing ALERTBERKS + your tip. Additional information may be found at alertberks.org.