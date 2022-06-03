Police seeking tips, offer $4k reward for info on fatal shooting of 17-year-old

Jun. 3—The Marietta Police Department is asking for the public's help to solve the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old at a house party last month.

Around 10 p.m. on May 21, police responded to reports of gunshots and a large group of young adults at the Walton Village apartment complex in south Marietta.

At the scene, police found a "large number of teenagers and young adults" fleeing the area. Grayson Green, 17, of Marietta was found on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound to his chest. He was treated and taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"Due to the chaos of everyone fleeing while officers were attempting to render aid, only some of the witnesses were able to be interviewed on scene," MPD spokesman Chuck McPhilamy said.

Now, McPhilamy added, police are asking for tips that could lead to the shooter's arrest.

"We know that a very large number of teens and young adults were present, and that numerous people witnessed the shooting," he said. "We are calling on parents to talk with their children and anyone that was there and/or has information regarding the shooting death of Grayson Green to please have the courage to reach out to us."

According to police, the gathering started at an Airbnb house outside the city limits, but was shut down by the homeowner. Witnesses said partiers advertised on social media that the event was being relocated to Walton Village.

"As a father, I cannot imagine the pain this young man's family and friends are going through and hope you will join me in keeping them in your prayers," Interim Chief Marty Farrell said. "Candidly, we need the public's help. Residents and business owners, you have trusted us in the past and helped us solve countless crimes. We are reaching out to you now to help bring justice for this senseless murder. Please encourage anyone with information in this case to come forward and bring closure for the Green family."

Witnesses can contact the MPD tip line at (770) 794-6990. They can also contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta to remain anonymous at (404) 577-TIPS (8477).

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the shooter's arrest and conviction. The apartment complex has offered to match that reward, raising the total reward to $4,000.

The investigators working the case can also be reached directly. Marietta Police Detective Megan Haas can be reached at (770) 794-5477; Detective Chris Lindsey can be reached at (770) 794-5469.