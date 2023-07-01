Police seeking tips in thefts of 4-wheelers, ATV's in Fleetwood area

Jul. 1—Crime Alert Berks County, a citizen crime-fighting group, is offering cash rewards of up to $10,000 to anyone supplying tips that lead to an arrest in this case or any other case or crime.

Offense: Thefts of recreation vehicles

Dates: Between June 26 and June 27

Location: Fleetwood and Rockland townships

Suspects: Unknown

Police synopsis: State police at Reading and the Fleetwood Police Department are investigating recent thefts of off-road vehicles. Fleetwood police said that between June 26 and 27, a 2003 Polaris Scrambler four-wheeler and a 2020 Yamaha ATV were stolen from a shed in the 800 block of North Forest Street in the borough. As reported to state police, a 2003 Polaris Scrambler was stolen from the rear yard of a residence on Kutz Road in Rockland Township on June 27 about 2 a.m.

Anyone with information may contact Fleetwood police directly at 610-944-7011 or use Crime Alert to anonymously report your tip.