Police seeking two people accused of running down Mount Vernon family with their car

Police are seeking witnesses to a hit-and-run in Mount Vernon on Saturday afternoon that left two people injured, according to the Mount Vernon Police Department.

At about 2 p.m., officers responded to reports that a car had hit several bicyclists at the intersection of East Fir Street and North Laventure Road.

A 46-year-old man and 44-year-old woman were transported to the Skagit Valley Hospital emergency room with non-life-threatening injuries sustained from the collision.

Two other victims, a 10-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy, were uninjured.

Police later determined that a vehicle traveling northbound on North Laventure Road crossed into the southbound lane of travel before driving onto the sidewalk and striking a family of four who were riding their bicycles.

The male driver and a female passenger briefly exited their vehicle before fleeing the scene traveling northbound.

They then traveled east on Kulsman Avenue where the man struck several parked vehicles.

The man and woman abandoned their vehicle and fled in an unknown direction.

A K9 track was conducted but was unsuccessful.

Detectives are now working to locate a man and a woman who have been identified as persons of interest in this incident.

A suspect vehicle, described as a gray four-door passenger car, has been impounded and police have applied for a search warrant to process the vehicle.

Anyone with information on the identities of the persons of interest or who witnessed this incident are asked to call police dispatch at 360-438-3211 or the Mount Vernon Police Department at 360-336-6271.