Police seeking witnesses to deadly shooting in Skagit County

Police are seeking witnesses after a man was shot and killed inside an apartment in Skagit County on Friday night.

At about 8:40 p.m., police responded to reports of shots fired in the 1200 block of East Fairhaven Avenue in Burlington, about 70 miles north of Seattle near Interstate 5.

Witnesses reported seeing a vehicle speeding away from the scene before officers arrived.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found a man with a suspected gunshot wound inside an apartment unit.

Medics attempted lifesaving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives with the Burlington Police Department processed the scene for evidence and are now actively investigating this shooting.

Anyone who may have witnessed this shooting is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at (360) 428-3211, referencing case number 22-B07531.