Police seeking witnesses to Renton shooting that left 1 dead, others injured

Renton police are seeking witnesses to a downtown shooting over the weekend that left one man dead and injured six others.

Nearly 50 officers from multiple agencies and firefighters responded to the 100 block of Logan Avenue South and South Second Street, where more than 100 bullet shells casings were later found.

Multiple people were shot just after 1 a.m. Saturday outside a crowded party at a rental hall.

Police said the crowd was so aggressive that a 32-year-old man who had been shot had to be moved to a different location in an effort to save his life. The Tacoma man died at the hospital.

Police found four guns on the ground, however, it is unclear how many people were shooting.

One witness said he saw several people who had been shot.

“There was people laying there, a guy laying here and a guy laying in that back corner,” the witness said. “There was people shot in the foot. There was people, the shooters had already gone when the police got here.”

Officers said their initial investigation indicates that a dispute outside of a large gathering at a rental hall led to gunfire, possibly by multiple suspects.

The shooting occurred two blocks from where another man was fatally shot on Williams Avenue South, only ten days prior.

Police said the only way for victims to get justice in the case is if witnesses speak up.

Anyone with information about the shooting can leave an anonymous tip at crimetips@rentonwa.gov.