Police seeking woman who allgedly spent counterfeit bills at Waterford stores

Apr. 16—WATERFORD — Police are looking to identify a woman who they say spent hundreds of dollars in Waterford this week using counterfeit bills.

The woman allegedly spent fake $100 bills at Yankee Candle and Ulta stores on Route 85 in Waterford on Wednesday and had a stack of more cash that was potentially counterfeit in her purse, according to the Waterford Police Department.

Police are asking the public for help identifying the woman and released a photo of her taken from store surveillance camera footage.

She left the area in a Black BMW with tinted windows and Connecticut license plates and police believe she used more counterfeit bills at other stores in the area, police said.

The department said she used a technique that allowed her to pass off the bills as real to store clerks, but did not disclose what the technique was.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Patrick Epps at (860) 442-9451 or pepps@waterfordct.org and reference case number 2021-006067.