Police seeking woman they say shot at random vehicles in St. Paul and Maplewood

Dec. 9—When a 21-year-old driving in St. Paul passed a vehicle, the other driver shouted at her and she heard a "pop."

"As soon as the glass started flying. I realized this lady just shot at my car," Avah Leal said Thursday.

A bullet pierced Leal's passenger-side window — about an inch-and-a-half from her 14-year-old sister's head — and struck the windshield. Leal is pregnant and her children, ages 1 1/2 and 3, were in the backseat.

Police said Thursday that the suspect not only randomly shot at the vehicle in St. Paul in October, but also at a vehicle with a woman and her 4-year-old child inside in Maplewood over the summer. In that case, the woman was shot in the head and sustained a non-life threatening injury.

Investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect, who wasn't known to the victims. There was "no apparent reason for the violence," St. Paul police said in a Thursday statement.

On July 1, the suspect was slowly driving a white BMW X3 in the area of Beam Avenue and U.S. 61 in Maplewood when she fired a gun at another vehicle. A bullet smashed through the rear passenger window, narrowly missed a 4-year-old child inside, went through the seat's headrest and into the driver's head, St. Paul police said.

Maplewood police said at the time that the driver was able to drive herself to the nearby St. John's Hospital.

"She was very fortunate that it wasn't a severe injury," said Maplewood Police Lt. Joe Steiner.

On Oct. 19, Leal and her sister left a nail salon in the area of University Avenue and Dale Street in St. Paul. They were on the way to the Mall of America to meet their family and celebrate another sister's birthday.

A vehicle left the parking lot at the same time as they did and Leal said she was behind it. She realized the driver was traveling about 20 mph in a 30 mph zone, so she said she waited for traffic in the next lane to pass, signaled her turn and moved into the other lane to pass on Marion Street near University Avenue.

When the other driver shouted, Leal and her sister thought she might throw a water bottle at the vehicle. She never imagined the woman would shoot at them — it was broad daylight, around noon on a Tuesday.

Police said the suspect was driving the same BMW as the vehicle seen in the Maplewood case and she "started shouting and inexplicably began shooting."

Leal said her 3-year-old son still brings up what happened, saying, "That lady shot my mom's car ... three times."

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call police at 651-266-5650.