Police seeks 2 suspects accused of pointing gun at, striking mall vendor

Dec. 27—The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two robbery and assault suspects who reportedly pressed a firearm to a vendor's head and struck the person with it.

It happened Friday at the Valley Plaza mall. The suspects, two Hispanic women both 18 to 25 years old, left in a newer, dark-colored compact vehicle.

The suspects both had a medium build and stood about 5 foot, 2 inches. One woman was wearing a dark sweat suit and had long brown hair. Another was wearing a dark Nike sweatshirt and was wearing dark pants.

Anyone with information about this case may call BPD at 661-327-7111 or Detective J. Felgenhauer at 661-326-3559.