Police seeks 2 suspects accused of pointing gun at, striking mall vendor

The Bakersfield Californian
·1 min read

Dec. 27—The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two robbery and assault suspects who reportedly pressed a firearm to a vendor's head and struck the person with it.

It happened Friday at the Valley Plaza mall. The suspects, two Hispanic women both 18 to 25 years old, left in a newer, dark-colored compact vehicle.

The suspects both had a medium build and stood about 5 foot, 2 inches. One woman was wearing a dark sweat suit and had long brown hair. Another was wearing a dark Nike sweatshirt and was wearing dark pants.

Anyone with information about this case may call BPD at 661-327-7111 or Detective J. Felgenhauer at 661-326-3559.

