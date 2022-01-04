Police seize 10 pounds of pot, $12,000 in traffic stop

Jan. 4—Joplin police seized more than 10 pounds of marijuana and $12,000 in cash as a result of a traffic stop early Sunday morning on Range Line Road.

Capt. William Davis, with the Joplin Police Department, said an officer stopped a Chevrolet Tahoe that entered the Super 7 motel lot and exited a short time later with a purported equipment violation.

Davis said an odor of marijuana coming from the Tahoe led to a search of the vehicle that turned up 10.7 pounds of marijuana and a bank bag containing the cash.

The driver, Treeman K. Wesley, 40, of Joplin, was taken into custody and charged with delivery of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.