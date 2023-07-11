Police seize $11.3M in counterfeit goods from Shrewsbury storage facility

More than $11.3 million in counterfeit goods were recently seized from a storage facility in Shrewsbury, law enforcement officials announced Tuesday.

Officers responding to a report of multiple gunshots in the area of Holden and Bow streets on the afternoon of June 17 began searching the property of the Extra Space Storage facility on Clinton Street in an effort to track down the source of the gunfire, according to the Shrewsbury Police Department.

The investigation led officers to a storage unit, where they found thousands of items of merchandise neatly displayed on shelves, tables, and boxes, and laid out in a manner “similar to how they would be displayed in a retail store for sale,” police said.

Police said officers observed knockoff handbags, sunglasses, hats, shoes, clothing, backpacks, cologne, phone cases, earbuds, and umbrellas from brands including Rolex, Gucci, Prada, Luis Vuitton, Chanel, Nike, and North Face.

A subsequent search of the storage unit revealed that the interior wall of three adjoining units had been removed to essentially create a usable space equal to three units, according to police.

After turning to Powers and Associates for assistance, a group that represents over 60 trademark holders, officers and detectives collected 16,644 counterfeit items worth an estimated $11.3 million dollars from the storage units. An additional 19 items worth nearly $45,000 were taken from two vehicles that were parked near the units.

Police didn’t name any suspects in connection with this case or if charges are forthcoming.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

