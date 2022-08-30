Police seize 11K marijuana plants, guns at illegal facilities outside Woodburn

Police say they seized more than 11,000 marijuana plants, two pounds of methamphetamines, more than 500 pills of controlled substances and 15 firearms after raiding two large illegal marijuana growing facilities north of Woodburn.

According to Oregon State Police, they began investigating the site after being alerted by people working at legal cannabis facilities.

The Oregon State Police and Clackamas County Interagency Task Force served search warrants at two locations Friday on South Schneider Road north of Woodburn.

According to the Oregon State Police, they found 57 greenhouses not registered to grow hemp or marijuana that housed 11,179 marijuana plants and a large amount of harvested marijuana being dried.

They also found stolen vehicles including a tractor, two motorcycles, a side-by-side, a quad, a trailer filled with electrician equipment, a flatbed trailer and a small enclosed trailer that had been taken from a church near McMinnville.

Police said individuals were interviewed and released. Charges will come from the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office.

Bill Poehler covers Marion County for the Statesman Journal. Contact him at bpoehler@StatesmanJournal.com

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Police seize 11K marijuana plants, guns outside Woodburn