Police seize 145 grams of fentanyl in drug arrest

Sep. 12—A Lenoir woman was arrested and charged early Friday morning on drug charges after police seized 145 grams of fentanyl.

Keaisha Winkler, 27, of 2015 Walt Arney Road, Apt. 1, was charged with felony trafficking in opiates and felony maintaining a vehicle, dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance, according to Lenoir police. She was booked on a $50,000 bond.

She was arrested at 206 Blowing Rock Boulevard, the location of the Red Roof Inn, in Lenoir.

The drug bust was made due to the continued effort to combat the illegal fentanyl trade by the Lenoir Police Department and Caldwell County Sheriff's Office, police said.

The arrest came following an undercover investigation that included information that was provided to officers by a confidential source.

The seizure of 145 grams of fentanyl is equivalent to about 1,400 dosage units and has a street value of $87,000.

Law enforcement from both agencies have continued to work around the clock to locate and identify large-scale fentanyl distributors due to the increased number of overdoses that have been reported on Lenoir and Caldwell County, police said.

Lenoir police and Caldwell County deputies will continue their efforts to protect the lives of residents while focusing on the high-level illegal drug distributors in the area, officers said.

Anyone with information about the arrest or other crimes is asked to contact Caldwell County Crime Stoppers at 828-758-8300 or the Lenoir Police Department at 828-757-2100.Tips can be provided anonymously and information received will be kept confidential.