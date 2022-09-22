Police seize 17 pounds of cocaine, marijuana

Sep. 22—Police seized 17 pounds of illegal drugs and more than $30,000 of currency as the result of an investigation into a "major cocaine dealer," according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

Police from multiple local and federal agencies collaborated to execute search warrants for residences in the 600 block of West Patrick Street and in the 1400 block of Taney Avenue, the FCSO news release said. As a result, police reportedly found 5 pounds of cocaine, 12 pounds of marijuana, 70 grams of crack/cocaine, $32,880 in cash and "numerous" oxycodone pills, according to the release.

Frederick resident Jeffery Lynn Osborne Bowie, 30, was charged with four counts of possession with intent to distribute on a school bus or school property, two counts of possessing a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) with intent to distribute, two counts of possessing CDS that is not cannabis, and one count each of possessing more than 10 grams of cannabis, possessing drug paraphernalia, and possessing a large amount of CDS, the release said.

Bowie was taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center for booking.

Bowie had a bail review in Frederick County District Court Wednesday afternoon, according to the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office. Judge Dino Flores Jr. ordered him held without bond pending his next court date. He has a preliminary hearing set for Oct. 20.

"This was a huge win for law enforcement today and more importantly, for our community," Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said in the release. "As a result of great teamwork, we were able to effectively identify and dismantle a major drug operation within Frederick County. This arrest is another example of the exemplary work this agency consistently does to remove these lethal drugs off our streets."

"We appreciate the consistent collaboration of our partner agencies at the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, Homeland Security Investigations and the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office," Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando said. "Our ability to take dangerous criminals off the street and ensure our residents a safe quality of life is a direct result of these coordinated partnerships."

The FCSO Narcotics Investigation Section, Frederick Police Department Drug Enforcement Unit, Homeland Security Investigations and Frederick County State's Attorney's Office collaborated in the effort, the release said.

