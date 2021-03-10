Police seize 19 cats, 3 dogs from Port Huron home

Mar. 10—PORT HURON — Police seized 19 cats and three dogs Tuesday from a home where they were kept in unsanitary conditions, officials said.

They said officers were called Monday to a home in the 700 block of Tunnel near Military Street in Port Huron for a report of animal cruelty. The caller told police residents of the home had multiple cats, several dogs and a raccoon in the home.

Officers discovered the residents "were living in deplorable conditions," police said Wednesday in a statement. They saw several cats and called Animal Control for assistance.

A married couple — a 53-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man — lived at the home.

The next day, police, animal control officers and officials with the St. Clair County Animal Control Shelter executed a search warrant, seizing the 21 animals. Authorities said they did not find a raccoon.

They also said several of the animals were sick and a couple required urgent care.

Officials said the floor of the home was covered in animal feces and urine. A building inspector later deemed the home unlivable, police said.

Investigators said the couple was cooperative and told them they made plans to live elsewhere.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are forthcoming.

Anyone with information about the animal cruelty incident should call the Port Huron Police Department's Animal Control Officer at (810) 984-9715.

