Police seize 5 ounces of meth in Route 206 traffic stop

RARITAN BOROUGH - A 63-year-old Essex County man is facing 10 years in state prison after he was charged with possessing 5 ounces of methamphetamine, more commonly known as speed.

Clemente Lozano, of Belleville, was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute following an investigation by the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Organized Crime and Narcotics Task Force and the Bridgewater Police Department, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald said.

Detectives were conducting a narcotics investigation in the area of Somerset Corporate Boulevard in Bridgewater when they received a tip that Lozano, known to officers from prior narcotics investigations, would be arriving in the area driving a black Lexus sedan and be in possession of methamphetamine, the prosecutor said.

Officers set up surveillance in the area and saw Lozano driving the black Lexus south on Route 202/206. Officers stopped him on Route 206 near Bell Avenue in Raritan where they found and seized approximately five ounces of methamphetamine worth $14,200, the prosecutor said.

The arrest was made at about 5:30 p.m. Jan. 23.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Organized Crime and Narcotics Task Force at 908-231-7100, the Raritan Borough Police at 908-725-6700 or via the STOPit app. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

