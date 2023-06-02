Police seize 900k doses of fentanyl in Fort Worth home and detain 2 suspects

At least two suspects were detained after police found about 900,000 doses worth of fentanyl and multiple guns in an east Fort Worth home Tuesday, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

On Tuesday at about 2 p.m., a SWAT team, Fort Worth narcotics task force officers, and Dallas Homeland Security investigators served a warrant and searched a house in the 6200 block of Ramey Avenue where they believed fentanyl was being sold.

Investigators seized two kilograms of fentanyl — enough to make about 900,000 doses — along with large amounts of other drugs and several weapons, police said in a news release.

The investigation is continuing to determine any charges against the people who were detained.