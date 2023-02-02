Police seize assault rifles, bulletproof vests, 1,000 rounds of ammo from Hollywood apartment

Los Angeles police seized a cache of guns and ammunition Tuesday from an 18th-floor apartment in Hollywood and arrested the occupant on suspicion of making criminal threats.

The Los Angeles Police Department dispatched patrol officers after being alerted by a caller who was concerned about the man's mental health. Officers who came to the apartment found evidence of criminal threats, the department said.

Having secured search and arrest warrants, they returned to the apartment, where they found seven guns — one shotgun, two assault rifles, one long rifle and three handguns — as well as two bulletproof vests and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition.

A photo shared by the LAPD showed a table spread with weapons and ammunition, including several long guns, handguns with magazines, and camouflage-patterned body armor.

Braxton Johnson, 25, was arrested Tuesday night, according to county records. He is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail.

Johnson's neighbors called the police because they were concerned about his mental state and uneasy about comments he had made to them, Capt. Kelly Muniz told The Times.

"He made remarks to the neighbors and that led to the criminal threats," Muniz said.

The Los Angeles County district attorney's office is reviewing the case to determine if charges will be filed, the LAPD said.

