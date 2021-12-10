RICHMOND, Ind. — The Wayne County Drug Task Force and the Richmond Police Department SWAT team seized about $3,500 worth of crack cocaine and marijuana during a raid on Wednesday at a residence in the 200 block of North 17th Street.

Police went in with a search warrant as part of an ongoing drug task force investigation into the resident, Milleta Carpenter, according to a release.

Officers seized 13.67 grams of crack cocaine (approximate street value $1,367) and 394.63 grams of marijuana (approximate street value $2,200).

Carpenter, 44, was arrested on preliminarily charges of possession of cocaine and maintaining a common nuisance, both Level 6 felonies. She was being held in the Wayne County Jail Thursday night on a $7,500 bond, according to a jail records.

Tyrus Adcock-Bell, 23, was preliminarily charged with visiting a common nuisance, a B misdemeanor.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Police seize crack cocaine and marijuana in search of residence