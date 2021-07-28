Police seize drugs, $30,000 in cash from Van Buren Twp. home

Jul. 28—Authorities seized nearly a pound of cocaine, other drugs and more than $30,000 in cash in a raid at a Van Buren Township home, state police said.

Detectives with a state police drug task force executed a search warrant at the home last Thursday after being led there by an investigation into a man suspected of selling a large amount of cocaine and crack cocaine.

Police seized more than 400 grams of cocaine, a small amount of fentanyl, a pistol and $30,759 in cash at the home, officials said. Investigators believe the suspect is responsible for supplying most of the cocaine and crack cocaine in the township.

