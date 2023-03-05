Police seize drugs, firearms in Macomb County search

Jenna Prestininzi, Detroit Free Press
·1 min read

Law enforcement detectives seized a variety of narcotics and firearms during a search warrant in Roseville Thursday. The warrant was issued as part of a narcotics investigation conducted by the County of Macomb Enforcement Team with Detroit police, according to Michigan State Police.

Officials seized more than 230 grams of drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine and other narcotics. Police also seized two firearms from the scene.

More:Macomb County's culture of corruption: 'It's how it's always been'

More:Man allegedly threatened to kill Nessel, other Jewish government officials in Michigan

The suspect in the investigation is in the Macomb County jail pending review by the prosecutor's office, MSP said in a series of tweets Sunday morning.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Police seize drugs, firearms during narcotics investigation in Roseville

