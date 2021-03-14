Police seize drugs, gun at Floyds Knobs residence; couple arrested
Mar. 13—FLOYD COUNTY — Troopers with the Sellersburg Post All Crimes Policing Squad (ACP) arrested a Floyds Knobs couple on multiple drug-related charges Friday morning.
Trooper Brandon Farias began an investigation in February after learning about possible drug activity at the residence located in the 5000 block of East Shoreline Drive in Floyds Knobs, according to an Indiana State Police news release issued Saturday.
Troopers used information gathered in that investigation and requested a search warrant for the home. On Friday, the ACP team and Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement officers served the warrant.
During the search, troopers located an AR-style pistol with an obliterated serial number, a red-phosphorus methamphetamine lab, approximately 16 grams of methamphetamine, other controlled substances, and about 2.85 pounds of marijuana. Troopers also learned that children resided in the house.
As a result of the investigation, Troopers arrested the following:
Joshua Mitchell Croft, 44, Floyds Knobs, on charges of:
—two counts of neglect of a dependent, possession of drug precursors, dealing in marijuana prior, possession of marijuana prior, maintaining a common nuisance — all level 6 felonies
—possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number — both level 5 felonies
—manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine — both level 4 felonies
—dealing in methamphetamine — a level 2 felony
—possession of paraphernalia — a class A misdemeanor
April Louise Gibson, 32, Floyds Knobs, on charges of:
—two counts of neglect of a dependent, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance — all level 6 felonies
—possession of paraphernalia — a class B misdemeanor
Both Croft and Gibson were incarcerated at the Floyd County Jail without further incident.