MEDINA TWP. — Police seized drugs and weapons and found stolen property during a raid last week near Morenci.

Detectives with the Region of Irish Hills Narcotics Office executed a search warrant Jan. 28 in the 12000 block of Lime Creek Road in Medina Township, a news release issued Thursday said. The Michigan State Police Emergency Services Team conducted the initial entry and secured the property.

Officers seized seven guns including two semi-automatic pistols, an AR-15 rifle and a sawed-off shotgun, the release said. Additionally, detectives seized heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and prescription pills, all packaged for delivery. During the search of the property, detectives recovered a stolen motorcycle, a stolen snowmobile and a stolen camper trailer.

Detectives with the Region of Irish Hills Narcotics Office seized seven guns, heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and prescription pills during a raid Jan. 28 in Medina Township.

Cash and a vehicle were seized pending forfeiture.

The suspect, whose name was not released by police, was lodged at the Lenawee County Jail, the release said. Police will be seeking charges from the Lenawee County Prosecutor’s Office including possession with intent to deliver heroin, cocaine, meth and analogues; felony firearm; and possession of stolen property. All are felonies.

RIHNO was assisted by troopers from the Michigan State Police Adrian Detachment, deputies from the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, detectives from the Tri County Metro Narcotics Squad and the Michigan State Police Emergency Services Team.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call RIHNO at 517-265-5787.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Police seize drugs, guns in Medina Township