Police seize drugs, guns from residence in Lenawee County

LENAWEE COUNTY — Police seized a large amount of drugs and several guns from a residence Tuesday.

Region of Irish Hills Narcotics Office detectives conducted the search Tuesday at a residence in Lenawee County, a news release said. They were assisted by the Michigan State Police Aviation and K-9 unit, troopers from the state police's Monroe Post, and the Jackson Narcotics Enforcement Team. A more exact location of the raid was not immediately released.

Detectives seized more than 12 ounces of cocaine, "distribution amounts" of LSD, hallucinogenic mushrooms, 29 pounds of processed marijuana and 16 firearms Tuesday from a residence in Lenawee County, the Region of Irish Hills Narcotics Office reported.

Detectives will work with the Lenawee County Prosecutor’s Office to pursue felony charges against the suspect involved in the investigation, the release said.

The investigation remains ongoing and residents are asked to share any information about narcotics activity with the RIHNO office by calling 517-265-5787 or sending an email to MSP-RHINO@michigan.gov. Tips may be made anonymously.

