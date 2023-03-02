Police seize drugs, money and guns at north Eugene home
Eugene Police arrested a 29-year-old man and seized drugs, money and multiple guns at a home in the 2800 block of Crocker Road on Tuesday after carrying out a search warrant, according to police.
Police arrested the 29-year-old who faces several alleged felony charges. The house has been a "neighborhood nuisance" and had frequent visitors, police said.
During the search, police found:
Five handguns, including one that was reported stolen
One rifle with a case
Ammunition
Scales and packaging material
About 11 grams of Xanax pills
About 112 grams of blue oxycodone pills marked M30 (claimed as fentanyl)
About 254 grams of methamphetamine
About 23.7 grams of heroin
About 82.6 grams of heroin and fentanyl mixture
About 93.5 grams of fentanyl powder
About 14.6 grams of MDMA
About 38 grams of cocaine
One stolen bicycle
Over $4,000
