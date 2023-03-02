Police seize drugs, money and guns at north Eugene home

Makenzie Elliott, Register-Guard
Eugene Police arrested a 29-year-old man and seized drugs, money and multiple guns at a home in the 2800 block of Crocker Road on Tuesday after carrying out a search warrant, according to police.

Police arrested the 29-year-old who faces several alleged felony charges. The house has been a "neighborhood nuisance" and had frequent visitors, police said.

During the search, police found:

  • Five handguns, including one that was reported stolen

  • One rifle with a case

  • Ammunition

  • Scales and packaging material

  • About 11 grams of Xanax pills

  • About 112 grams of blue oxycodone pills marked M30 (claimed as fentanyl)

  • About 254 grams of methamphetamine

  • About 23.7 grams of heroin

  • About 82.6 grams of heroin and fentanyl mixture

  • About 93.5 grams of fentanyl powder

  • About 14.6 grams of MDMA

  • About 38 grams of cocaine

  • One stolen bicycle

  • Over $4,000

