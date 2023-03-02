Police lights

Eugene Police arrested a 29-year-old man and seized drugs, money and multiple guns at a home in the 2800 block of Crocker Road on Tuesday after carrying out a search warrant, according to police.

Police arrested the 29-year-old who faces several alleged felony charges. The house has been a "neighborhood nuisance" and had frequent visitors, police said.

During the search, police found:

Five handguns, including one that was reported stolen

One rifle with a case

Ammunition

Scales and packaging material

About 11 grams of Xanax pills

About 112 grams of blue oxycodone pills marked M30 (claimed as fentanyl)

About 254 grams of methamphetamine

About 23.7 grams of heroin

About 82.6 grams of heroin and fentanyl mixture

About 93.5 grams of fentanyl powder

About 14.6 grams of MDMA

About 38 grams of cocaine

One stolen bicycle

Over $4,000

Makenzie Elliott covers breaking news and public safety for The Register-Guard. Reach her at MElliott@gannett.com. Find her on Twitter at @makenzielliott.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Police seize drugs, money and guns at north Eugene home