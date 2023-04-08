Law enforcement officers seized a "significant" amount of drugs, including fentanyl and methamphetamine, were seized this week at the Bedford Inn motel.

The early morning raid Wednesday was the culmination of a a month’s long investigation into the ongoing narcotic activity occurring at the motel in Bedford Township, Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough said in a news release.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team and the Michigan State Police's multijurisdictional Monroe Area Narcotis Team and Investigative Services (M.A.N.T.I.S) collaboratively executed search warrants on multiple rooms within the Bedford Inn, the report said.

"As a result, detectives seized a significant amount of methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine and fentanyl," the release said.

"As the public is aware, these drugs have proven to be deadly and Sheriff Goodnough will not tolerate distribution in our community," the release said.

Goodnough asks that anyone who is aware of drug activity report it to law enforcement or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Police seize drugs in raid at Bedford Township motel