Police seize drugs, weapons, $50K

Feb. 11—HIGH POINT — A 26-year-old High Point man has been arrested on a host of charges involving dozens of firearms and a multitude of narcotics in an operation police say he ran out of a house in north High Point.

Alexander T. Kuzmanoff was arrested on Thursday after High Point Police Department officers with a search warrant raided a house in the 1500 block of Glenn Meade Drive, near the intersection of Johnson Street and Skeet Club Road, about 1 p.m. Police released information on the search and arrest late Friday afternoon.

Police said they had received several complaints about Kuzmanoff and activities at the house through Crime Stoppers of High Point.

Detectives seized 31 firearms, including rifles, handguns, pistols and shotguns; various calibers of ammunition; body armor vests; more than 4 pounds of psychedelic mushrooms; 16 pounds of marijuana; more than 4 pounds of marijuana wax, a highly potent, syrup-like substance; 614 tablets identified as Percocet and fentanyl; 465 tablets of MDMA, known as Ecstasy; more than 5.5 grams of heroin; and about $50,000 in cash.

Kuzmanoff was charged with:

—Possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule I controlled substance.

—Possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance.

—Possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance.

—Trafficking MDMA.

—Trafficking heroin.

—Possession of a stolen firearm.

—Maintaining a dwelling for drug activity.

—Selling narcotics within 1,000 feet of a school (Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic School is nearby).

The bust became a well-read topic on social media as neighbors reported a heavy police presence and the response of SWAT vehicles to the scene.

Kuzmanoff was in the Guilford County Jail in High Point Friday afternoon, police say. Bond was set at $500,000 secured.

