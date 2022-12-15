Police seize drugs worth $190,000 in Minersville

Dec. 15—MINERSVILLE — A four-month cooperative drug investigation conducted by Minersville and Port Carbon police ended Friday with the seizure of more than $190,000 in drugs along with firearms and other contraband.

Minersville police Patrolman Jeffrey Bowers and Port Carbon Patrolman Craig Barket said Operation Ice Out discovered more than 4 pounds of methamphetamine, an ounce of cocaine, an ounce of high potency fentanyl powder, 192 fentanyl pressed pills disguised as Percocet 30 mg. tablets, crack cocaine, 66 Oxycodone pills, 30 Diazepam pills, multiple digital scales, packaging materials and more than $6,000 in cash.

Bowers said the fentanyl seized contained about 14,000 lethal doses since 2 mg. of the drug is a lethal dosage.

Bowers said eight people were charged:

—Derek Jamere Millings, 25, of 24A Congressional Circle, Reading; felony possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Millings was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Andrew J. Serina, Orwigsburg, and committed to Schuylkill County Prison, unable to post $200,000 straight cash bail.

—Achille Hassan Walker, 47, of 721 Laurel Blvd., Pottsville; felony possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Walker surrendered to police and was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge David A. Plachko, Port Carbon, and released on $50,000 unsecured bail.

—Crystal Ann Shultz, 35, of 14 S. Front St., Minersville; felony possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Shultz surrendered to police, was arraigned by Plachko and released on $50,000 unsecured bail.

—Christian Pond, 27, no address available; felony persons not to possess a firearm and possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Millings was arraigned by Plachko and committed to prison unable to post $100,000 straight cash bail.

—Joshua Mychal Bell, 33, last know address of 1338 Walnut St., Ashland; felony possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy along with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, conspiracy and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bell was arraigned by Plachko and committed to prison unable to post $75,000 straight cash bail.

—Curtis Lee Barrett, 37, of 300 W. Oley St., Apt. 1, Reading; felony possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of a counterfeit substance. Barrett was arraigned by Plachko and committed to prison unable to post $75,000 straight cash bail.

—Kennedy Ashley Greif, 26, of 1781 Cedar Post Lane, Apt. A, Rock Hill, South Carolina; felony possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The charges against Greif were filed with Plachko, who issued a warrant for the woman's arrest.

—Edward Paul Androsko, 67, of 507 W. Savory St., Pottsville; felony possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance and persons not permitted to possess a firearm. Androsko was arraigned by Plachko and committed to prison unable to post $50,000 straight cash bail.

According to Bowers, Operation Ice Out seized methamphetamine with a value of $179,200; cocaine at $2,800; Oxycodone pills at $660; and fentanyl at $5,600.

The fentanyl pressed pills were valued at $5,760. Bowers said the pills contained 96 lethal doses, with two pills potentially a lethal dose.

Four handguns and one shotgun were also seized, Bowers said.

He said that in addition to Port Carbon and Minersville police, the investigation involved the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General — Bureau of Narcotics Investigations; Blythe Twp. police, Cass Twp. police and Pottsville police.