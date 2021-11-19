Police seize enough fentanyl to kill three-fourths of Panama City’s population

PANAMA CITY — Panama City police seized the equivalent of 25,000 lethal doses of fentanyl after being led on a short, high-speed car chase on Tuesday.

According to a Panama City Police Department press release, Robert Demond King, 41; Emanuel Davonte Yarbrough, 33; and Shane Johnson, 28, all were charged with multiple drug crimes, including intent to distribute. Seized at the scene was 50.1 grams of fentanyl (184 pressed pills) — which equates to 25,000 lethal doses, according to the police department — enough to kill about three-fourths of Panama City’s population of 32,939 people.

Bay County: Enough flooding: Panama City Beach residents rail against county for perceived inaction

More: More buck for your bang? Bay County Shooting Range prices raised to 'break even'

The Panama City Police Department seized the equivalent of 25,000 lethal doses of fentanyl in a drug bust on Tuesday.

The press release states that the bust began after officers observed a suspicious vehicle in St. Andrews on Tuesday evening. When they attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed and turned into an apartment complex, striking a parked vehicle.

The driver, later identified as King, fled on foot but was captured after a short foot pursuit, the press release states.

During their investigation, officers learned that a large sum of drugs might be in a local motel. A search warrant was executed and the investigation led to the arrests of Yarbrough and Johnson.

Along with the fentanyl, seized were 9.1 grams of cocaine, 52 alprazolam pills, 43 oxycodone 10mg pills, 19 oxycodone 30mg pills, 19 Adderall pills and $1,448 in cash.

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Panama City Florida police seize 25,000 lethal doses of fentanyl