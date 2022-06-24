Police seize enough fentanyl 'to kill every single resident' in Panama City; 3 arrested

PANAMA CITY — A two-week investigation that left three men behind bars led police to seize enough fentanyl "to kill every single resident ... of Panama City," according to the Panama City Police Department.

PCPD officials announced Thursday that the department's Street Crimes Unit received tips about two weeks ago that drugs were being sold from a home in the 3100 block of West 21st Court. Traffic stops led to police finding several people who had left the house with fentanyl.

Police obtained a search warrant for the house. They reported finding a loaded gun on which the serial number had been removed, digital scales, an undisclosed amount of cocaine and 43.6 grams of fentanyl.

According to police, "The trafficking amount of the fentanyl equals more than 43,000 lethal doses of the drug." U.S. Census data estimates Panama City's population at 35,000 people.

Fentanyl was originally used by cancer patients to manage pain. It is a synthetic opioid "that is 50-100 times stronger than morphine," according to the federal Drug Enforcement Administration. It is typically added to heroin.

Walter Jim Robinson Jr., 32, was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, altering the identification on a weapon, and possession and/or use of narcotic equipment.

Two other men also were charged in connection with the investigation.

Brandon Lamar Ware, 32, was charged with possession of fentanyl and possession and/or use of narcotic equipment, and Michael Colby Andrews, 61, was charged with possession and/or use of narcotic equipment.

The investigation is continuing, PCPD officials reported.

