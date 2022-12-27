Police seize fentanyl, cash during traffic stop

Two women were arrested Dec. 18 for trafficking drugs after a traffic stop resulted in the seizure over 200 fentanyl pills and over $1,500 in cash.

Carlee Edwards and Ashley Gonzalez were in the vehicle stopped by an Alamogordo Police patrol Dec. 18 around 5:28 p.m. When the officer noticed drug paraphernalia in the car he seized the vehicle "to apply for a search warrant."

Edwards is now charged with trafficking a controlled substance, tampering with evidence and resisting or obstructing an investigation.

Gonzalez was charged with trafficking a controlled substance, tampering with evidence and resisting or obstructing an investigation.

The vehicle, driven by Edwards, contained over 200 suspected fentanyl pills when it was searched following the execution of a search warrant.

The search also revealed there was more than $1,500 in cash inside the car.

Both women are bein held at the Otero County Detention Center.

