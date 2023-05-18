Police seize fentanyl, cocaine and meth during fugitive arrest

May 17—An Odessa man awaiting trial on drug charges was arrested on an outstanding warrant Tuesday and is likely facing additional drug charges after police found 11 grams of fentanyl-laced oxycodone, 17 grams of cocaine and 31 grams of methamphetamine in his vehicle.

According to Ector County District Court records, an arrest warrant was issued for Jason Daniel Carbajal, 31, in early February after he failed to show up to be arraigned in fentanyl-related drug and criminal mischief cases.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers received a tip Carbajal was at a game room on FM 1936 Tuesday and when detectives tried to pull him over as he left the parking lot in a Hyundai Elantra, he began to evade them.

As Carbajal was trying to turn north onto Santa Rosa Avenue from West 16th Street, he crashed into a cement barrier and fled on foot, the report stated. He was caught moments later.

According to the report, detectives found a baggie filled with fentanyl-laced pills on Carbajal's person and meth and cocaine in a pouch on the driver's side floorboard. They also found a digital scale and a rifle in the car.

The report indicated Carbajal has nine prior felony convictions.

He was booked into the Ector County jail on the outstanding warrants and on suspicion of evading arrest with a motor vehicle, three counts of manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a felony, evading arrest on foot, and failing to report striking a fixture.

Given the amount of the drugs seized, Carbajal is facing first-degree felonies, which are punishable by five years to life in prison.

Carbajal remains in the jail on a U.S. Marshal's hold.

Carbajal's passenger, Victoria Isabel Hernandez, was arrested on suspicion of three counts of possession of a controlled substance, state jail felonies.

According to the report, detectives found 0.9 grams of cocaine and 0.9 grams of fentanyl-laced pills in her pockets and 1 gram of methamphetamine in the car's passenger side door.

She remained in custody Wednesday morning; no bond had yet been set for her.