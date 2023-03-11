Police seize fentanyl at New London home Friday

Mar. 10—NEW LONDON — Police said they seized 3.1 grams of fentanyl, a firearm and more from a residence at 88 Colman St. Friday morning.

Police said city and state police entered the residence with a search and seizure warrant at 8:40 a.m. as the result of an ongoing investigation into the sale of narcotics in the city.

Other items police found and seized include ammunition, $993 and drug paraphernalia.

Luis Ojeda, 32, of 88 Colman St., was arrested in connection with the search and charged with improper storage of a firearm, possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell and operation of a drug factory. Ojeda is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Anyone with information concerning the incident or other suspected narcotic activity in the city is encouraged to contact police at 860-447-9107 or anonymous information can be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system.