Police seize gambling machines, cash at Moraine market

Apr. 1—State and local authorities seized multiple gaming machines, cash and incriminating documents at a Dayton area market this week as part of a long-term illegal gambling investigation.

Agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit of the Ohio State Highway Patrol served the search warrant and made the seizure Tuesday at K&R Supermarket, 3351 Main St. in Moraine with the assistance of Moraine Police Department officers and detectives.

MPD received a tip several months ago, Moraine Police Chief Craig Richardson said.

Based on the information they received, Moraine police detectives passed the information to OIU, which conducted the investigation and kept Moraine police apprised of the situation and gave them updates on the status of the case as it progressed, Richardson said. Then OIU requested MPD's assistance to serve the search warrant, he said.

"We believe the Ohio Investigative Unit did a great job and we could not have asked for a better investigative response," Richardson said.

Generally speaking, illegal gambling is not the victimless crime or minor violation that some people may believe it to be, he said.

"Illegal gambling operations tend to introduce other crimes and criminal elements to an area. It has real and direct impacts on quality of life and safety issues for the nearby residents and workers," Richardson said. "In some large scale operations, illegal gambling is used as a mechanism to fund other illegal operations like the trafficking of humans, drugs and illegal weapons. Large scale operations also may involve money laundering and other financial crimes."

We've reached out to the Ohio Investigative Unit of the Ohio State Highway Patrol for more information and to K&R Market for comment.